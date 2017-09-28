Successful manager and investor in techno sphere Ilya Laurs visits Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Ilya Laurs arrived in Armenia for investments, accompanied with the official representative of the Development Foundation of Armenia (DFA) in the Baltic States Rena Saribekyan, the DFA told Armenpress.

Ilya Laurs's “Nextury Ventures” Capital Investments Company has previously studied the capacities of Armenian start-ups in smart sports, 3D printing, entertainment, financial technology, mobile and human resource management spheres and has come to Armenia with a short list of companies of investment interest and the DFA official representative held meetings with their heads.

The agenda of the visit to Armenia was compiled with the support of Enterprise Incubator Foundation.

Today Ilya Laurs has visited IBM Innovative Solutions and Technology Center, where there was an unofficial sale of ideas: sales pitch. One of Europe's best executives will also hold master classes for representatives of the field, will have meetings at Microsoft Innovation Center, Armenian National Engineering Labs, Synopsys, Tumo Creative Technologies Center.

In addition to the deals with start-up companies, Ilya Laurs also discusses the possibility of investing in international venture companies operating in Armenia.

According to “The Wall Street Journal” and “Forbes” Ilya Laurs is one of the 25 best technology leaders in the European technology industry. In 2011 he was recognized Europe's best manager by “European Business Press” association.

The 39 -year -old businessman owns “Nextury Ventures” capital investment company in Silicon Valley, London and Vilnius. The investor -owned companie’s capital exceeds 300 million euros.