Armenia to submit Yeva drama for the best foreign language film at Academy Awards

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenian National Film Academy’s this year’s submission for the best foreign language film at the Academy Awards is Anahit Abad’s drama “Yeva”, the Armenian National Film Academy told Armenpress.

The Armenian-language film is a co-production between Armenia and Iran, written and directed by Anahit Abad. The film production was financed by National Cinema Center of Armenia and Farabi Cinema Foundation.

The feature stars many recognized actors and actresses from Armenia, such as Narine Grigoryan, Shant Hovhannisyan, Marjan Avetisyan, Rozi Avetisyan, Sergey Tovmasyan, Vrezh Qasuni, Tigran Davtyan, Nanor Petrosyan, Evelina Adamyan, Marat Davtyan, others.

Yeva is a young woman, who escapes her influential in-laws with her daughter Nareh, after her husband’s tragic death and takes refuge in one of the villages of Karabakh, Armenia…Yeva is a complete stranger in this village and is obliged to live her daily life in disguise…