Levon Aronian defeats Liren in first round of tie-break

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenian chess grandmaster Levon Aronian won in the first round of the tie-break in Tbilisi.

During the ongoing World Cup in Tbilisi, Aronian defeated Ding Liren in the tie-break. Very soon the grandmasters will play another round.

Aronian has qualified for the 2018 March 10-28 contenders tournament in Berlin.