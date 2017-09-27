Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 September

Levon Aronian defeats Liren in first round of tie-break


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenian chess grandmaster Levon Aronian won in the first round of the tie-break in Tbilisi.

During the ongoing World Cup in Tbilisi, Aronian defeated Ding Liren in the tie-break. Very soon the grandmasters will play another round.

Aronian has qualified for the 2018 March 10-28 contenders tournament in Berlin.



