Four-time Grammy award winner Renee Fleming to perform in Yerevan, Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. American opera singer and soprano Renee Fleming will perform in Armenia on October 7 on the sidelines of the Yerevan Prospects Festival.

The solo concert will take place in the Alexander Spendiaryan Opera and Ballet Theater in the Armenian capital.

The 4-time Grammy award winning singer will perform with the Opera Theater Symphony Orchestra – led by conductor Konstantin Orbelyan.

Fleming regularly performs in opera houses and concert halls worldwide. She has performed during Nobel Prize ceremonies, at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, US President Barack Obama’s inauguration ceremony and other special events.