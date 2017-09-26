LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 25-09-17

LONDON, SEPTEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 25 September:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.56% to $2148.00, copper price up by 0.16% to $6460.00, lead price up by 1.17% to $2509.00, nickel price down by 1.60% to $10480.00, tin price down by 0.12% to $20600.00, zinc price up by 0.91% to $3105.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $59500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.