LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 25-09-17
LONDON, SEPTEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 25 September:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.56% to $2148.00, copper price up by 0.16% to $6460.00, lead price up by 1.17% to $2509.00, nickel price down by 1.60% to $10480.00, tin price down by 0.12% to $20600.00, zinc price up by 0.91% to $3105.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $59500.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
14:13, 07.05.2017
‘These documents implicate Azerbaijan in international weapons supply for terrorists’ – Bulgarian journalist’s exclusive interview
12:37, 04.13.2017
His Holiness Garegin II comments on possible trilateral meeting and Allahshukur Pashazadeh’s statements over Shushi’s mosque
10:44, 09.22.2017
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/79 – Three new books are in the list
11:20, 09.15.2017
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/78 – New book enters to the list
- 09:35 Chessify startup represents Armenia in ‘Seedstars World’ Competition
- 08:56 European Stocks - 25-09-17
- 08:54 US stocks down - 25-09-17
- 08:52 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 25-09-17
- 08:51 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 25-09-17
- 08:50 Oil Prices Up - 25-09-17
- 09.25-21:29 Turkish, Iraqi forces launch joint exercises
- 09.25-21:02 Medvedev to attend meeting of EEU Intergovernmental Council in Armenia
- 09.25-20:45 Some cities of Iraqi Kurdistan celebrate independence
- 09.25-19:59 Turkish hackers break into websites of Armenian Tourism Office and Chamber of Commerce and Industry in France
- 09.25-19:42 Declaration of Friendship signed between Chartar city of Artsakh and French Decines-Charpieu city
- 09.25-18:42 President Sargsyan receives Russian Minister of Education
- 09.25-18:03 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 25-09-17
- 09.25-17:59 Artsakh’s President receives philanthropist Alec Baghdasaryan
- 09.25-17:58 Asian Stocks - 25-09-17
- 09.25-17:26 Putin, Erdogan discuss Syria in a telephone conversation
- 09.25-16:58 Discovery Science, Ucom sum up results of Young Scientists and Innovators contest
- 09.25-16:46 Presidents Putin and Rouhani discuss situation over Iran’s nuclear program
- 09.25-16:34 Despite Turkey’s efforts Armenia’s proposals accepted at 22nd UNWTO General Assembly
- 09.25-16:20 Air temperature to decrease by 6-8 degrees in Armenia
- 09.25-16:18 Iraqi Kurdistan referendum results are null and void – Turkish foreign ministry
- 09.25-16:15 Armenia to have 58.8% rate of state debt-GDP ratio by the end of 2017
- 09.25-16:01 Conservative behavior is necessary for attracting new loans, says finance minister
- 09.25-15:45 Armenian Museum of Typography inaugurated, first printed book among unique exhibits
- 09.25-15:44 Ara Khzmalyan says Russia is a big tourism market for Armenia
- 09.25-15:39 Armenia participates in NATO exercises in Bosnia and Herzegovina
- 09.25-15:33 Discovery Science and Ucom sum up results of young scientists and innovators contest
- 09.25-15:12 Armenian MP is convinced that decision to visit Baku was definitely right
- 09.25-15:07 Unidentified man attempts to use device to disable alarm, cross Armenian-Turkish border
- 09.25-15:05 President Sargsyan sends congratulatory message to German Chancellor Angela Merkel
- 09.25-14:37 Armenia and Iran sign filmmaking co-op agreement
- 09.25-14:35 Armenian Parliament Speaker’s delegation arrives in Georgia on official visit
- 09.25-14:22 Boxer Azat Hovhannisyan captures WBC Continental Americas Super Bantamweight title
- 09.25-13:55 Finance minister expects 4.3% economic growth in Armenia in 2017
- 09.25-13:33 Main phase of massive NATO-Poland military exercises begin
20:10, 09.20.2017
Viewed 1807 times Leyla Aliyeva taking selfies during his father’s speech at UN General Assembly
17:04, 09.23.2017
Viewed 1743 times Man Utd vs Southampton: Mkhitaryan in starting lineup
17:36, 09.20.2017
Viewed 1554 times My heart is broken - Jackie Speier and the other US congressmen visit Tsitsernakaberd Memorial Complex
12:52, 09.20.2017
Viewed 1406 times Garo Paylan visits Armenian Genocide Memorial on first day of Yerevan visit
10:09, 09.20.2017
Viewed 1347 times Armenia will declare Zurich Protocols null and void, says President Sargsyan