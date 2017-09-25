Mexico earthquake death toll reaches 320

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The death toll from Mexico’s massive earthquake rose to 320 on Sunday as Mexico’s marines have recovered 102 bodies and rescued 115 people in the aftermath of the magnitude-7.1 earthquake.

182 of the victims died in Mexico City, authorities said.

Engineers inspected 7,649 properties, with 87% deemed safe, Mexico City Mayor Miguel Angel Mancera said.

That means close to 1,000 were found to be unsafe, a figure that is expected to rise as more reviews are conducted, NY Times reported.