No major disaster threat in Nairit plant, int’l experts say

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The European expert group which researched the chemical materials in Yerevan’s Nairit plant briefed Armenia’s minister of emergency situations Davit Tonoyan on their report on September 22.

UN Resident Coordinator in Armenia Bradley Busetto, representatives of various UN agencies and the Nairit plant were in attendance of the meeting.

After the fire in the plant in August, the ministry had requested international organizations to assist and dispatch an expert mission to Armenia.

The Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) responded to the request through the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), as well as the Swiss Development and Cooperation Agency (SDCA). The agencies dispatched three international experts to Armenia.

The experts studied the industrial technologies of the plant, the volume and state of various chemical materials, their storage conditions, risks and possible effects on the environment.

According to the results of the research, there is no threat of a major disaster in the Nairit plant.

The experts recommended carrying out a modern re-packaging, labeling, administration and protection in various storage facilities – to minimize the risk of possible threats.

The report will be submitted to the UN OCHA in Armenia and Geneva.