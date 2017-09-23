Istanbul Mayor Kadir Topbas resigns

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Mayor of Istanbul Kadir Topbas, who is a member of the ruling Justice and Development Party, announced his resignation, Diken reports.

He has been Mayor of Istanbul since 2004. His son-in-law has been arrested within the frames of investigation against Gulenists.

Asked why he resigns, the Mayor told reporters: “A person can forgive everything except when the person is being ignored. Mistake and betrayal should not be confused with each other”.

Kadir Topbas also announced that by leaving the post he will continue being as a member of the Justice and Development Party.