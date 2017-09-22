Armenian Independence Day celebrated in Belarus

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Embassy in Belarus organized a reception on September 21 dedicated to the Armenian Independence Day.

Guests at the event included Armenia’s minister of agriculture Ignati Arakelyan, government officials of Belarus, including Boleslav Pirshtuk, deputy speaker of the House of Representatives of the country’s Parliament, sports and tourism minister Alexander Shamko, agriculture minister Leonid Zayats, Secretary of the Security Council Stanislav Zasm deputy foreign minister Oleg Kravchenko and others.

Armenian Ambassador to Belarus H.E. Oleg Yesayan delivered opening remarks, presenting the country’s achievements and successes. Speaking about the NK conflict settlement, the Ambassador emphasized that Armenia always supports the exclusively peaceful solution of the conflict, through negotiations.

Speaking about the Armenian-Belarusian bilateral relations, H.E. Yesayan noted that Armenia attaches great importance to the development and enhancement of relations which are based on solid historical and cultural ties.

The Armenian Ambassador’s remarks were followed by a speech of the deputy foreign minister of Belarus Oleg Kravchenko. The deputy FM congratulated the 26th anniversary of Armenia’s independence and mentioned that Armenia has reached great achievements during these years in various sectors.