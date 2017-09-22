Armenia, Slovenia sign intergovernmental agreement

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. During the visit of Armenia’s minister of transport, communication and information technologies Vahan Martirosyan to Estonia’s capital Tallinn, an agreement on international vehicle transportations of passengers and goods between the governments of Armenia and Slovenia was signed, press service of the ministry told Armenpress.

The agreement from the Slovenian side has been signed by minister of infrastructure Peter Gašperšič.

The agreement aims to contribute to the development of commercial and economic ties between the two countries, boost cooperation in road transportations within the frames of market economy, reach the development of intermodal transportations.