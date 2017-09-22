Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 September

Paylan wants candidate “desired by people” to be elected as Armenian Patriarch of Istanbul


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Garo Paylan, Turkey’s Member of Parliament of Armenian origin, believes that the election of Istanbul’s Armenian Patriarch will be held this year, despite the obstacles of Turkey’s authorities.

“Turkey wants its desired man to serve as Patriarch. They are saying – the Patriarch must be who we want. There is this problem. We now have five candidates. Definitely, we also want a candidate to be elected who is desirable by our people”, he said at a press conference on the sidelines of his Armenia visit.

 



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration