Interest towards Gyumri’s Shirak airport increases – Sergey Avetisyan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The interest towards Gyumri’s Shirak airport both by the airlines already represented there and new airlines is gradually increasing, Sergey Avetisyan – head of the general department of civil aviation, told reporters on September 22, reports Armenpress.

“And the most welcoming is that the airlines want to enter Shirak airport not at the expense of decreasing the flights in Zvartnots airport, but rather to increase the number of flights in general, to diversify the flights”, Avetisyan said.

He added that life showed that the increase of passenger flow in the Shirak airport has not been at the expense of decrease of passenger flow of the Zvartnots airport. He said there is a stable growth of passenger flow both in the Shirak and Zvartnots airports.