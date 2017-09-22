Alexis Ohanian congratulates Armenian Independence Day, says “junior will visit one day”
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Co-founder of Reddit Alexis Ohanian said that his daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. will someday visit Armenia.
“Happy Armenian Independence Day! Free from Soviet rule in 1991, our little country keeps striving. Junior [newborn girl] will visit one day”, Ohanian said on Facebook.
Ohanian also posted a photo made years ago at the UN General Assembly.
Alexis Ohanian and his wife tennis superstar Serena Williams welcomed a baby girl on September 1, 2017.
