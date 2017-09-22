Lithuania has a positive attitude towards signing of Armenia-EU new agreement

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Lithuania has a positive attitude on Armenia to sign the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership agreement with the European Union, Lithuanian Ambassador to Armenia Erikas Petrikas said at the ‘Countries under one roof’ festival--exhbition-conference, reports Armenpress.

“We hope this agreement will raise the bilateral ties of Armenia and Lithuania to a new level”, Ambassador Petrikas said.

The Ambassador said he is optimistic on expanding the Armenian-Lithuanian economic mutual partnership. “According to the data of the statistical service of Lithuania, during 7 months of this year compared to the last year the trade turnover between Armenia and Lithuania increased by 21%. Over the past 10 years the import from Lithuania to Armenia increased by 25%. The export from Armenia to Lithuania has also increased, and we are very happy for that”, the Ambassador stated.

The Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership agreement has been initialed on March 21, 2017 in Yerevan. The sides are expected to sign the agreement in November, 2017.