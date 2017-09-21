Mediators comprehend Azerbaijan is not reliable partner in negotiation process – editor-in-chief of Azdak daily

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The behavior of Azerbaijan shows that it’s not a serious and reliable partner for the mediators in Nagorno Karabakah conflict settlement negotiation process, editor-in-chief of Lebanon-based Azdak daily Shahan Gantaharyan told ARMENPRESS. According to him, if the talks appear in a deadlock it’s only due to Azerbaijan.

“In all the negotiations one can see the harmony between the mediators and the Armenian side and the sharp contradiction with the Azerbaijani side. Just the last example – the cancellation of the Vienna and St. Petersburg agreements showed one thing – Azerbaijan not only does not implement its commitments but also blocks their process. I think the mediators also understand this, I mean though they are speaking about comprehensive responsibilities, it’s their rhetoric, anyway, they comprehend which side is the aggressor, who started the April war, who relies on snipers, and who makes endless sabotage attempts”, Shahan Gantaharyan said, stressing that the mediators have started to make addressed announcements.