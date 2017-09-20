Armenian Members of Parliament Ashotyan, Tandilyan to visit Baku for Euronest conference

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenian lawmaker, chairman of the parliament’s foreign relations committee Armen Ashotyan, who serves as the leader of the Armenian parliamentary delegation in Euronest PA, and member of the delegation Mane Tandilyan will depart for Baku on September 21 to participate in the upcoming September 22 conference organized by Euronest PA’s committee of social, educational, cultural and civil society affairs – dedicated to issues of parliamentary involvement in the improvement of gender equality and women’s health in Eastern Partnership countries, Ashotyan said on Facebook.

Members of national delegations to Euronest Parliamentary Assembly, MEPs, representatives of the diplomatic corps of Baku and international organizations will participate in the event.