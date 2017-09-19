MP Ashotyan to vote against EEU withdrawal bill

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Armen Ashotyan – the chairman of the foreign relations committee of the Armenian parliament, who also serves as the vice president of the ruling party (HHK), says he will vote against the bill on withdrawing from the EEU.

Ashotyan made the comment at the Armenia-Diaspora forum, in response to a question from the audience on how he would vote if the EEU membership issue were to be put in the agenda.

“Armenians present at the Diaspora forum represent countries having various geopolitical approaches, ideologies and interests. Let’s not allow for our work with the Diaspora to become a discussion of West-Russia, Europe-Russia or other relations. Of course, we are all interested in peace, it is the number one issue for us, because our compatriots live in all these places, but let’s not make it the agenda of the forum, otherwise there is a great probability to quickly forget as to how much unites us”, Ashotyan said.