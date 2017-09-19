US definitely has the ability to recognize Armenian Genocide - Congresswoman Anna Eshoo

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. US Congresswoman Anna Eshoo is confident that the United States should recognize the Armenian Genocide, reports Armenpress.

“Many of us do not stop working on this path. We will continue our efforts so that the United States will join the countries representing the international community that have already recognized the Armenian Genocide. This is about the horrors of the past, however, I think that our visit relates to our future and the Armenian-American partnership, strengthening of economic ties. This is not only in the interests of Armenia and Armenians, but also the US”, the Congresswoman said in the Armenian Parliament asked whether the recognition of the Armenian Genocide is possible under Trump administration.

The US Congressional delegation arrived in Armenia on September 17 by the initiative of Congresswoman Jackie Kanchelian Speier.