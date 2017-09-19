Ruling HHK doesn’t yet have decision for PM candidacy post-2018, says Karen Karapetyan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 19, ARMENRESS. Armenia’s ruling Republican Party, the HHK, doesn’t yet have an official decision regarding a candidate for Prime Minister after 2018, PM Karen Karapetyan told a press briefing on the sidelines of the 6th Armenia-Diaspora forum, commenting on reporters’ observations that several HHK politicians are saying that they don’t see an alternative for President Serzh Sargsyan as PM after 2018.

“Let’s say it this way, allow me not to comment on the opinions of individuals. Ask me when an official HHK opinion will be made. Have you heard an official opinion from the party?”, the PM said.

The PM said he will speak about this issue when the ruling party will make an official opinion.