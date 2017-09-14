Yerevan shooting victim undergoes surgery

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The man who was wounded in a shooting incident in central Yerevan is undergoing surgery.

Head doctor of Astghik medical center Robert Kurghinyan told ARMENPRESS the surgery is expected to be completed in an hour.

“The victim suffered wounds to the chest and arm”, he said.

An unidentified man opened gunfire in downtown Yerevan earlier today outside the Tufenkian hotel, killing a 43 year old man, identified as G. Mosinyan. Another man was wounded and hospitalized.

Law enforcement agencies are investigating the incident.