Yerevan Music Night to feature finest jazz & blues musicians

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s finest jazz and blues musicians will perform at the Yerevan Music Night event on September 16.

The event will be held in the Charles Aznavour Square in central Yerevan, and will feature performances by Levon Malkhasyan (aka Malkhaz), Gor Sujyan, Kami friends project and others.

Traffic will be suspended on Abovyan Street in the section from Tumanyan to Pushkin Streets.

A world renowned special guest will participate in the event, but organizers didn’t yet disclose who it is.

The project is realized on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of Kami musical club, jointly with the organizers of the Yerevan Wine Days.