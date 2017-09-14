YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has great potential to export organic agricultural products, David Muckenhuber – team leader of Organic Agriculture Support Initiative (OASI) project, told reporters on September 14, reports Armenpress.

“Although not all places in Armenia are suitable for organic production, many places, especially highlands with perfect nature are suitable for starting organic production”, David Muckenhuber said.

He said during the organic festival held in Germany this year there has been a great interest towards the Armenian products.

“Currently we work on diversification of markets, rather than concentrate on a single market. The European market is a great potential for Armenian organic producers”, he said.

The OASI project team leader said the project contributes to the development of organic agriculture in Armenia. Under the program grants, as well as technical assistance are being provided.