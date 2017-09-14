Shots fired in downtown Yerevan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Shots were fired Septmber 14 outside the Kharberd restaurant near Vernissage, downtown Yerevan.

Police spokesman Ashot Aharonyan told ARMENPRESS officers from various law enforcement agencies are operating at the scene.

“Necessary actions are underway. Detailed information will be provided a little later”, he said.

According to various media reports, 1 person was killed and several others wounded in the shooting.