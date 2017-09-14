Astana talks on peace in Syria kick off
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The 6th round of talks on peace in Syria headed by Russia, Iran and Turkey has kicked off in Astana, IRNA reports.
The session of talks over Syria will be held on September 15.
The 5th round of Astana talks on Syria was held on July 4-5, 2017.
