LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 13-09-17

LONDON, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 13 September:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $2117.50, copper price down by 1.08% to $6572.00, lead price up by 1.84% to $2302.00, nickel price down by 0.64% to $11575.00, tin price up by 0.10% to $20700.00, zinc price down by 0.44% to $3050.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $60800.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.