Defense minister assures Armenia’s military-industrial complex is on rise

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Armed Forces today are in a state of combat readiness and are able to fulfill their military tasks, defense minister Vigen Sargsyan said during the Q&A session in the Parliament in response to the question of Yelk faction head Nikol Pashinyan, reports Armenpress.

“In line with regular military exercises, drills and ongoing checks, the quality of supplied fuel-lubricant materials and armament equipment are under special attention”, he said.

The minister assured that today Armenia’s military-industrial complex is on the rise. “Unlike many years of practice, we no longer work through prepayment principle with research institutions and demand from them concrete result until the first payments or the opening of program financing. During the recent military-industrial exhibition in Russia Armenia’s complex was quite well presented, our pavilion received ‘The Best Pavilion’ honorary award”.