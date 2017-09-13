112 million dollar investments planned under DFA agreements

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. In the period of September 1, 2016 to August 31, 2017, the Development Foundation of Armenia organized 3 business and investment forums, which resulted in 9 memorandums and 4 agreements being signed, including 1 exclusive agreement.

According to the yearly governmental report, 112 million dollars in investments are planned under the agreements, as well as intial exports of 500 thousand dollars, the first supply of which took place in May.

Armenian companies participated in 9 exhibitions during the reporting period, where 86 agreements were signed with a total worth of 7,2 million dollars.

Overall, it is expected that 7 billion drams worth of exports agreements will be signed by 2018.

The Foundation is expanding its presence abroad, with 9 representatives operating in various countries. This number is expected to reach 50 by 2018.