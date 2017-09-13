PACE autumn session to discuss issue of expressing distrust towards Pedro Agramunt

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. During the autumn session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) the issue of expressing distrust towards Assembly President Pedro Agramunt will be discussed, Arpine Hovhannisyan - Armenian Parliament’s Vice Speaker, Head of the Armenian delegation to PACE, told reporters, reports Armenpress.

“The PACE autumn session begins on October 9 during which the issue of expressing distrust towards Pedro Agramunt will also be discussed. Compared to the previous session, when any specific resolution was being discussed, all delegates were able to deliver remarks, this time only the author of the resolution on distrust and heads of 5 political groups will deliver speeches. After that, if Agramunt will be present at the session and would like to express his stance, he will deliver speech. This process will be immediately followed by an open voting. Quorum requires 102 votes, 2/3 of the total number of lawmakers must vote in favor of expressing distrust”, she said.

Hovhannisyan said Agramunt has already proved everyone that he doesn’t respect any value, including his faction - the EPP.

Arpine Hovhannisyan stated that the Azerbaijani corruption scandal has become a subject of discussion in the committee on legal affairs. The same is in the monitoring committee.