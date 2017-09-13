Armenian Prosecutor General delivers speech at 22nd IAP conference in Beijing

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan delivered remarks at the 22nd annual conference of the International Association of Prosecutors (IAP) in Beijing over the fight against cybercrimes and the international cooperation in the field of using digital proofs, the Prosecutor General’s Office told Armenpress.

Artur Davtyan presented Armenia’s legal framework of international legal assistance aimed at increasing the efficiency of fighting against the cybercrimes.

The Prosecutor General said the ongoing conference will contribute to increasing the effectiveness of legal cooperation between the competent authorities of countries included in the international list of prosecutors, as well as specifically focused on the necessity to eliminate the existing problems, in particular, the contradictions in the national legislations, to strengthen the role of leading bodies of prosecutions. “These are vital issues in the 21st century when crime no longer recognizes boundaries, when, for instance, the revenues acquired via crimes are being transferred to other countries via banking operations, when the number of crimes committed through internet is increasing with geometric progress. These phenomena are global and include transnational elements which makes crucial the international cooperation in terms of using counter measures for cybercrimes”, Artur Davtyan said.

Considering the growing challenges, the Armenian Prosecutor General considered necessary to acquire joint proofs through criminal cases aimed at increasing the efficiency of disclosing computer crimes. For that purpose Armenia also proposed to create online common resource through which the countries that have joined the Budapest Convention of Cybercrime or not can create necessary information for respective inquiries and individual database.

On the sidelines of the Beijing conference, the Armenian Prosecutor General is having meetings with prosecutor generals of different countries, heads of the delegations during which all possible steps aimed at boosting legal mutual partnership and other issues of mutual interest are being discussed.