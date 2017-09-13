Exports from Armenia grow by 21.6% in January-July

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Exports from Armenia during January-July 2017 amounted to 1185.1 million dollars, which is a 21,6% increase against the previous year’s same period, according to the government’s yearly report.

367,1 million dollars worth of mining products were exported (42% increase), 277,5 million dollars of food products (34,6 % increase), 153,5 million dollars of non-ferrous metals (28% increase), 25,6 million dollars of vehicles, equipment and mechanisms, 15,7 million dollars of chemical and chemical industrial products (77,9% increase), 171.2 million dollars of gemstones, precious metals and jewelry etc.

In January-July 2017, imports totaled 2161.7 million dollars, an increase of 28,5% against the previous year.