Armenian FM hosts Israeli parliamentary delegation

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Foreign minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian on September 13 hosted the Israeli parliamentary delegation led by Knesset Vice Speaker, Head of Armenia-Israel parliamentary friendship group Tali Ploskov and Vice Speaker Yoel Hasson, press service of the ministry told Armenpress.

The meeting was also attended by head of the Armenian parliamentary friendship group with Israel Gagik Minasyan and co-chair of Armenia-Israel public forum Hayk Kotanjyan.

Welcoming the guests minister Nalbandian noted with satisfaction that in recent period intensification of bilateral mutual visits is noticed both by the representatives of legislative and executive leadership, and expressed confidence that the regular meetings contribute to further strengthening the bilateral relations.

The Israeli parliamentarians thanked for the reception and said the agenda of their three-day visit is very full which allows to discuss issues on deepening the cooperation at various levels.

The FM attached importance to the cooperation between Armenia and Israel at inter-parliamentary format, highlighting the role of friendship groups on strengthening the Armenian-Israeli relations.

Edward Nalbandian said Armenia-Israel public forum becomes an important platform of dialogue between the societies of the two countries the evidence of which is the third forum in Yerevan.

The officials also discussed wide range of issues of bilateral agenda, by attaching importance to expanding the legal framework, the need to boost business ties, and the opportunities to liberalize visa regime.

The meeting also focused on a number of regional issues.