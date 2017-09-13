US ship carrying thermal coal arrives in Ukraine
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The first ship carrying thermal coal has arrived September 13 to Odessa’s Yuzhni port.
“At 02:15, September 13, Ocean Ambitious docked in Yuzhni port. The ship carries 62 thousand tons of thermal coal from the US which is intended for energy production”, local authorities said.
Port authorities said another 4 ships are planned to arrive, with a total load of 295 thousand tons.
