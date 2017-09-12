Tsarukyan bloc ready to debate Yelk’s bill on EEU withdrawal

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian parliament’s opposition Tsarukyan faction is ready to discuss Yelk faction’s, another opposition force, proposal on starting a withdrawal process of Armenia from the EEU.

Lawmaker of Tsarukyan bloc Michael Melkumyan told a press briefing they are willing to discuss any bill from any of their colleagues.

“During the debates of Yelk’s bill I will ask several questions. Whether or not equivalent justifications exist in terms of risks if Armenia were to decide to leave the EEU. For example, how many thousands of people are working in Russia, who will have problems after the withdrawal. Another question arises, what will happen with the monthly 150-180 million dollar transfers. There are also security-related issues”, he said.

At the same time, Melkumyan said their opinion regarding Armenia’s membership to the EEU remains unchanged. “We voted in favor of Armenia’s membership to the EUU. We are in favor because the issue must be viewed from a complex perspective, until we see how the risks are assessed and how future risks will be managed, this issue isn’t actual”, Melkumyan said.