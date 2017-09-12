Tsarukyan bloc doesn’t consider coalition with ruling party, says lawmaker

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The Tsarukyan bloc has no plans in its agenda to form a coalition with the ruling Republican party, MP from the Tsarukyan faction Michael Melkumyan told a press briefing.

Asked whether or not Tsarukyan bloc is ready to form a coalition with the ruling party if the government accepts the 15 points proposed by the bloc, Melkumyan said:

“If this kind of a matter happens, we’ll discuss it. There are no “if”s in politics. We’re not discussing this issue now. We don’t discuss something that doesn’t exist”

Melkumyan reassured that the Tsarukyan bloc is an opposition force.