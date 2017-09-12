Aivazovsky’s Chaos to be displayed at 200th anniversary exhibition in Yerevan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. An exhibition dedicated to the 200th anniversary of Ivan (Hovhannes) Aivazovsky’s birthday will be held in the National Gallery of Armenia. On this occasion, Aivazovsky’s Chaos will be transported from the Mekhitarist Congregation of Venice to be displayed at the exhibition.

Director of the National Gallery Arman Tsaturyan told a press conference that the painting has never before been in Armenia.

“Thanks to the ministry of culture and ministry of foreign affairs of Armenia, as well as the Armenian Ambassadors in Russia and Italy, we were able to transport the painting”, he said.

The exhibition will be opened September 15.

In addition to the exhibition, a two-day international conference dedicated to Aivazovsky will be held in Armenia.

Ivan Aivazovsky’s 200th birthday anniversary is included in the 2017 UNESCO anniversary list.