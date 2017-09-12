MP Rustamyan says EAEU is a large field of economic opportunities for Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Head of the ARF faction in the Parliament Armen Rustamyan says in the period of joining the Eurasian Economic Union Armenia managed to overcome numerous challenges, reports Armenpress.

He told reporters that the decision to join the EAEU was a necessity at that moment. “We have a large field of economic opportunities in the Eurasian Economic Union which is not fully utilized. We are guilty for this since we didn’t manage to make our economy in accordance with the new situation”, he said.

Rustamyan positively assessed Yelk faction’s initiative to withdraw Armenia from the EAEU in a sense that it is a good chance to once more talk about the negative and positive sides of the membership to the EAEU.

As for the Armenia-EU new agreement, the MP said that document will give a lot to Armenia. The talk, in particular, concerns the installation of the value system necessary for a country that switches to a new governance system. According to Rustamyan, the experience, achievements of the European parliamentarism are a great necessity for Armenia.

