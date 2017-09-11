Russian serviceman treated for injuries in Gyumri hospital

GYUMRI, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Russian serviceman Yura Nikolayev has been hospitalized in the Medical Center of Gyumri and is currently being treated in the surgical department. Doctors said Nikolayev is in serious but stable condition.

Armen Khachatryan, the deputy director of the hospital, said the Russian serviceman was admitted with a traumatic brain injury and orbital trauma.

“He was admitted with multiple traumas, he responded to certain questions inadequately. He appeared to be intoxicated. He did not give any information about what happened. He was transported to the hospital by an ambulance. He is currently being treated in the surgical department. He is currently in a serious but stable condition”, Khachatryan said.

As reported earlier, a brawl occurred between several people at 23:30, September 10 in Gyumri city. All those involved are reportedly servicemen of the 102nd Russian military base.

Armenuhi Mkhoyan