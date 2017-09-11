Police launch probe into Gyumri brawl
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. 4 people have been involved in a brawl in Gyumri, Armenia on September 10.
The Police HQ told ARMENPRESS that police officers have witnessed the incident. An investigation has been launched into the case.
According to other media reports, the people involved in the brawl are servicemen of the 102nd Russian military base.
