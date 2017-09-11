Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 September

Manchester United boss Mourinho explains why signing Mkhitaryan was essential


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has commented on Armenian football superstar Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s skills and qualities.

“When I arrived we were in need of some personality and quality that could give us a sense of a personality the club lost in the past years,” Mourinho told The Sunday Times.

“Mikhi and Bailly had qualities I thought the team didn’t have. Mikhi took a little bit of time but the team was lacking a player with his multifunctionality in every attacking area”, he added.




