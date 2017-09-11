Manchester United boss Mourinho explains why signing Mkhitaryan was essential
12:48, 11 September, 2017
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has commented on Armenian football superstar Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s skills and qualities.
“When I arrived we were in need of some personality and quality that could give us a sense of a personality the club lost in the past years,” Mourinho told The Sunday Times.
“Mikhi and Bailly had qualities I thought the team didn’t have. Mikhi took a little bit of time but the team was lacking a player with his multifunctionality in every attacking area”, he added.