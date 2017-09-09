Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 September

Byurakan wildfire contained


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. As of 10:00, September 9, 128 firefighters, 16 engines and 9 auxiliary equipment are dispatched in the forest wildfire near the Byurakan village, Aragatsotn province.

The ministry of emergency situations said UAVs have been deployed for aerial reconnaissance.

The wildfire has been contained, and firefighters are carrying out necessary operations.



