3-day mourning declared in Mexico
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Mexico’s President Enrique Peña Nieto declared a three-day mourning in memory of the victims of the powerful earthquake which struck near the country in the Pacific Ocean.
The mourning began from September 8
The powerful quake was recorded at 8.2 magnitudes. The Mexican president said the tremors were the most powerful in 100 years.
More than 60 people have been killed, according to various reports.
