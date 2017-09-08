Armenian PM, European Union Ambassador discuss cooperation issues

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan held a meeting on September 8 with Piotr Switalski, the EU Ambassador to Armenia.

The meeting focused on Armenia-EU cooperation and issues related to the new Armenia-EU agreement.

The PM noted that the meeting enable to exchange ideas over the partnership agenda, speak openly and frankly about programs and tasks.

“I would like to reaffirm that the European Union, in person of all its structures, has been and remains one of the most important partners of Armenia’s foreign policy”, the PM said.

Speaking on the current phase of partnership, Ambassador Switalski mentioned that they are preparing for a very serious event – the signing of a new Armenia-EU agreement, which will be a new chapter of cooperation.

The EU Ambassador reassured that they will do their best for all directions of partnership to have new quality. According to the Ambassador, the framework document is very promising and will include new elements.

“We highly support your agenda of reforms. We have scrutinized your reform program through external experts. It is a promising program, now we are thinking how to adjust our actions in Armenia even more with your agenda of reforms. We want to invest in places where we find the reforms will be effective”, the Ambassador said.

The PM noted that the EU’s cooperation and support to the reforms program conveys an additional boost of being consistent and decisive.

“We appreciate that your experts have analyzed the government’s program and agree that we are on the right path. I would like to reassure that we know, we understand how to change our country and we also know our problems and shortcomings”, the PM said.

Both sides attached importance to the selection of effective programs for using EU’s assistance, as well as the transparent and targeted nature of upcoming projects.

The sides also touched upon the aviation agreement, and exchanged ideas over current political processes in the European Union.