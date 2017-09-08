European Parliament to scrutinize Azerbaijani money laundering scandal

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The European Parliament will soon prepare the “Corruption and human rights in third countries” document, which will touch upon the recently revealed and widely discussed Azerbaijani Laundromat scandal involving a state-sanctioned money laundering scheme of the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his family, Azerbaijani media said.

The document focuses on the European Union’s action in the fight against corruption and protection of human rights.

The document mentions that corruption is an extreme threat for human rights, and that anti-corruption actions have great importance from this point of view.

According to a statement of the European Parliament, 96 European lawmakers proposed amending the document after the Azerbaijani Laundromat scandal emerged.

The European Parliament plans to scrutinize the scandal.

An investigation shows that Azerbaijan's ruling elite operated a secret $2.8bn “slush fund” for two years to bribe European politicians and make luxury purchases.

The money was allegedly channelled through four UK-based opaque companies.

People said to have been paid include European politicians who adopted a favourable attitude to the government.

The secret fund, nicknamed the Azerbaijan Laundromat, operated for two years until 2014, according to the investigation, carried out by a consortium of European newspapers and published by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP).