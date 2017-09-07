Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 September

Armenia’s Arsen Julfalakyan elected to United World Wrestling’s Athletes Commission


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Greco-Roman wrestler, Olympic silver medalist Arsen Julfalakyan has been elected to the Athletes’ Commission of United World Wrestling (UWW).

UWW elected six athletes to the commission, including Julfalakyan.



Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
