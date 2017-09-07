Archaeological excavations in Armenia’s Carahunge to resume in October

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The discovery of a tomb during archaeological excavations in the Zorats Karer (also known as Carahunj) site gives important information about the time period ranging from 18th century B.C. to 12th century A.D, expedition leader and scientific chairman of the “Historic-Cultural Reserve-Museum and Historic Environment Protection Service” SNCO told a press conference.

Based on the discovered materials in the tomb, scientists say burial ceremonies have been held in the site in 4 different cycles.

The oldest materials found are pottery debris from the Bronze Age, dating back to the 18-17th centuries B.C.

“Burials were held here in the late Bronze Age and early Iron Age”, he said.

Based on the discovered materials, Piliposyan said this structure has been undoubtedly owned by a certain high-class status individual.

“Another interesting fact, after it was looted and wasn’t used as a tomb, perhaps in the 12th or 13th centuries, during the Seljuk or Mongol campaigns, it was most probably used by the locals as a shelter”.

Excavations in other parts of the site will continue in October.

Zorats Karer, also called Carahunj, is a prehistoric archaeological site near the town of Sisian in the Syunik Province of Armenia.