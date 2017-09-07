Crashed Armenian bus operated illegally, officials say

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian passenger bus which was involved in a crash in Georgia’s Natakhtari region was operating illegally.

Anahit Arakelyan, spokesperson of the minister of transportation, communication and information technologies of Armenia, told ARMENPRESS that the driver of this bus had been fined 450,000 drams (roughly 1000 dollars) on August 18 for illegal transportations.

“The bus is privately owned. The driver was fined upon boarding”, she said.

According to media reports, the crash was caused by a Mercedes. The driver and passengers of the Mercedes died.

11 passengers of the bus sought medical treatment.