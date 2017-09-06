Man run over by train in Yerevan subway

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Law enforcement agencies of Yerevan are investigating the death of a 38 year old man who died as he was run over by a train in the city’s subway.

According to initial information, the man was an employee of the subway, who was run over by a train around 00:15, September 6, while carrying out overnight planned technical maintenance works.

The investigative committee is probing the incident.