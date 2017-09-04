Armenian transportation minister participates in GICC 2017 Int’l conference in South Korea

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of transportation, communication and information technologies Vahan Martirosyan participated in the Global Infrastructure Cooperation Conference (GICC) in South Korea.

The ministry told ARMENPRESS the conference is held September 4-6 this year. It is being organized since 2013 and is South Korea’s largest international event.

Its purpose is to expand and enhance infrastructure, business and financial cooperation between countries.

The 100 high-ranking guests included more than 20 ministers and deputy ministers, and banking executives.

The Armenian delegation presented infrastructure programs implemented in the state-private sector format.