Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 September

Canadian authorities prepare for mass evacuation amid growing wildfires in British Columbia


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Authorities in Canada’s British Columbia are preparing for mass evacuations amid growing wildfires, CTV reported September 3.

Wildfires are burning in District of Peachland, where the hot weather and strong winds give favorable conditions for the fire to spread.

Wildfires are reported in several other districts of British Columbia.

 



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration