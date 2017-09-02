President Sargsyan congratulates Artsakh’s Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan issued a congratulatory message on the occasion of the Independence Day of Artsakh, the President’s Office told ARMENPRESS.

The President’s message reads:

“Dear Compatriots,

I congratulate you on the Independence Day of the Republic of Artsakh. This very day twenty-six years ago, the Armenians of Artsakh proclaimed their independent statehood.

They were able to rise like a phoenix from the ashes and ruins of the war and present themselves to the world with a heroic army, functional state institutions, serious economic progress, exemplary educational and cultural institutions, and finally, a well-organized society, which holds on to its national traditions, but at the same time is modern and capable of localizing all the good that mankind boasts in science and culture, economy, politics, and other areas.

Over the past twenty-six years, Artsakh has evolved successfully to become a solid, free and democratic State. The peace-loving Artsakh has not only the necessary fighting capacity, but it is also viable and competitive. The defenders of Artsakh are good at fighting and they know what they are fighting for. The armed forces of Artsakh are defending the safety of not only Artsakh, but also Armenia and, at large, the entire Armenian nation.

Last April’s hostilities, which were initiated by Azerbaijan, demonstrated once again the impossibility of a military solution to the Artsakh issue. That shady enterprise was doomed to failure as the Defense Army is strong with Armenia and the whole Armenian nation at its back.

On this glorious day, we bow to the memory of those who perished for the sake of Artsakh’s freedom.

Long live the free and independent Artsakh!

Long live the Republic of Artsakh!”